Al-Nassr fans make feelings clear as he returns with a goal following Portugal suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a goal on his return to Al-Nassr following the Portugal drama over the break.

The legendary forward left his national team in the middle of their Nations League campaign over his frustration with game time and broken promises with manager Jorge Jesus in the international break.

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Ronaldo, now 41 years old, published a lengthy explanation, accusing Jesus of breaking his word and apologising for his own actions and his childish behaviour in the twilight of his career.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star apologised to his teammates and Portuguese supporters for leaving camp, accepted that the federation could punish him as the federation are reportedly set to suspend him for one to six months.

Portugal are scheduled to face Norway on November 14th and Wales on November 17th, games Ronaldo could miss out on after his actions.

Following the chaos with the Portugal side, Ronaldo grabbed his 980th career goal this week as he returned to action for Al-Nassr as they faced Diriyah Club.

Supporters of the Saudi side, unfurled a banner ahead of the game that read: "Greatness is earned, CR7, all-time top scorer in football history" as they backed Ronaldo as he chases down 1000 goals.

Ronaldo is now just 20 goals away, but as he may miss out on Portugal's clashes next month, he may struggle to hit such a target, especially if he picks up an injury.