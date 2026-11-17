Within six weeks, the narrative around Denmark coach Brian Riemer has shifted from a man lacking the managerial CV and proven track record required to lead the national team to a coach capable of making the Danes challenge some of the biggest nations in Europe. Flashscore has looked into one of the most remarkable turnarounds ahead of Denmark's crucial Nations League clash against Norway tonight.

Watching both Norway and Sweden compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup while Denmark missed out was a bitter pill for Danish football fans, especially given how contrasting their history have been over the years. For decades, Denmark had been the standard-bearer for Scandinavian football, making the sudden reversal in roles sting even more during an unbearable summer for Danish fans.

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Denmark had qualified for the previous two World Cups (2018 and 2022) and reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals, which made their absence from the expanded 48-team tournament feel like a huge step backwards while their neighbours basked in glory.

As Norway head coach Stale Solbakken famously noted, Danes have long viewed themselves as the "big brother" of Nordic football - priding themselves on technical flair, attacking style, and consistent tournament appearances compared to their neighbours.

When Denmark embarked on their Nations League, there had been persistent calls for Riemer's head on the back of the hugely disappointing 2-2 draw with Belarus and losing the World Cup qualifying play-off shootout against Czechia in Prague.

Pundits and fans labelled the exit a historic setback, prompting calls for both Riemer and Danish FA football director Peter Moller to step down.

The media questioned his tactical setups - such as playing players out of position or lacking creativity on the flanks - as well as the timing of substitutions during crucial moments in matches.

Riemer also faced pushback over his player call-ups and for sticking too long with ageing veterans like Kasper Schmeichel.

After the loss to Norway in the opening Nations League match, national team captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg openly criticised Riemer's setup, saying outright that the midfield system was not working.

This led Danish football legends such as Thomas Gravesen and Flemming Povlsen to argue that Riemer did not have the managerial CV or proven track record needed to lead the Danish national team.

Yet within just six weeks, starting with the 2-0 victory over Wales at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on 27 September, critics who had previously doubted his pragmatic or rigid approach were praising his bold pressing structure and possession strategy.

Portugal vs Denmark - Match Stats Flashscore

The narrative flipped completely after Riemer masterminded a stunning 4-1 victory over Portugal in Braga, handing the Portuguese side the heaviest competitive home defeat in their 105-year international history.

Over the last three matches, Denmark have flourished in a way rarely seen since the Danes captured the football world at the 1986 World Cup.

Having been criticised for deploying too many similar, defensively minded midfielders (Hojbjerg, Morten Hjulmand, and Victor Froholdt), Riemer has responded by bringing in creative, attack-oriented players - for instance, introducing Mikkel Damsgaard into the midfield alongside Hojbjerg, which has given the team improved link-up play and greater attacking fluidity.

Instead of sitting back against top-tier opponents, Riemer has urged his side to press high up the pitch, smothering the opposition's buildup play and forcing costly mistakes in transition.

He has also stressed the importance of keeping the ball and controlling the pace even in hostile away environments, remarking after the win in Braga that beating elite nations demands the boldness to insist on possession.

Riemer has made it an explicit priority to favour players who are logging consistent minutes in top European leagues, even those with few or no senior caps, instead of relying strictly on an ageing core. As a result, players such as Oliver Provstgaard, Mohamed Daramy, Patrick Dorgu and other relatively inexperienced names have been given a chance to shine.

And while Rasmus Hojlund is struggling to thrive under Max Allegri's tactical setup at Napoli, where he has gone eleven matches without scoring, he has rediscovered his goal instinct under Riemer's guidance, scoring five goals in five matches.

Rasmus Hojlund - Player Ratings Flashscore

It now remains to be seen whether Denmark can sustain their current impressive form and stop Norway from claiming their first win in Copenhagen in 28 years, which would secure the Danes a place in next year's Nations League quarter-final.

Denmark will take on Norway at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen at 20:45 CET on Tuesday night.