Jorge Jesus has grown frustrated with the constant questions about Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus asked when he will stop being peppered with questions over Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement after a 4-1 defeat to Denmark sparked criticism from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's mother.

Dolores Aveiro said she was glad to see Jesus suffer his first defeat since taking charge after the World Cup as Ronaldo had been "deceived" by the former Benfica boss.

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"Now I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's mother?" Jesus asked ahead of Portugal's final Nations League group fixture away to Wales on Tuesday.

"I don't know when it is going to stop. If you guys ask the questions, I have to answer. If you ask about Ronaldo next year, I will answer."

Ronaldo, 41, announced his international retirement earlier this month after a falling out with Jesus, who he also worked under at Saudi club Al-Nassr.

The ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star accused Jesus of broken promises after he was asked to warm up during a match against Norway in September without being introduced as a substitute.

Ronaldo left the team camp and was handed a 30-day suspension and token fine.

He apologised and was expected to return to the Portugal squad, but instead brought down the curtain on a 23-year international career.

His 234 appearances and 146 goals are both world records in the men's game.

But his lack of mobility was often pinpointed as a factor in a richly-talented Portugal squad falling short in recent major tournaments.

Jesus's side had made a perfect start with four consecutive wins prior to Saturday's shock defeat to the Danes.

"After the game against Denmark everyone is asking me about different individuals, not about the team or winning here," added Jesus.

"We played one bad game and it's harder to move on when we have a result like that, but we are going to try and win the game."

Portugal only need a point in Cardiff to secure top spot in Nations League group A4 against a Wales side that will finish bottom of the section.

"You were all having a go at him for playing, and then as soon as he retires, suddenly it's all hell breaking loose!" Wales boss Craig Bellamy told the Portuguese media.

"He is one of the best players that has ever played the game. We're all going to miss him."