Denmark head coach Brian Riemer is ready for tonight's test against Norway as he backs Rasmus Hojlund.

Denmark will be aiming to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League when they clash with Norway at Parken Stadium on Tuesday night.

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Riemer's side will reach the quarter-finals if they can simply avoid defeat against Norway, a side who need to win by a three-goal margin if they are to progress.

Leading the Danish attack will be former Manchester United striker Hojlund, a player who has since revived his career with Napoli.

The striker scored 16 goals in 44 appearances in 2025/26, helping Napoli win the Italian Super Cup and finish second in Serie A as he thrives away from the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the game Riemer understands how his side need to perform as they seek to book their place in the next round.

"We are facing one of the best strikers in the world, and he has been in excellent form - especially for Norway," Riemer told UEFA. "We know we have to be at our absolute best defensively, but we are very confident. We also have our own goal machine (in Hojlund) who is in good form, so Norway have the same problem as us.

"It will be an extremely tight encounter. We have home advantage, which Norway had last time. We have great respect for Norway, but we also have great confidence in ourselves, and I am certain that a spectacular match awaits."

Norway will draw confidence from the fact they beat the Danes back in September and head into the clash on the back of a win over Wales as Denmark hope to grab at least a draw on Tuesday night.