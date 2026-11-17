Norway advanced to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League following a stoppage-time winner from the spot, which capped off a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Scandinavian rivals Denmark in Copenhagen.

The visitors started the match on the front foot and almost secured an early lead through Erling Haaland after only six minutes, but his effort from a promising position inside the box was aimed straight at Mads Hermansen to the Danish fans’ relief.

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And that proved to be a costly miss, as the hosts edged in front five minutes later thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s simple finish after Torbjorn Heggem’s attempted pass back to goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was misdirected.

The situation quickly became even worse for Stale Solbakken’s side as Denmark doubled their advantage inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Gustav Isaksen was allowed time and space to whip in a delightful delivery from the right flank into the box, and his cross was met by the head of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who steered the ball expertly past Nyland.

With Norway desperate to get back in contention, Antonio Nusa almost halved the deficit shortly before the half-hour mark following a brilliant run, but his eventual strike was kept out by Hermansen at his near post.

Denmark - Norway - Momentum Flashscore

Moments later, Haaland had the ball in the back of the net, yet his goal was retrospectively ruled out by VAR for a handball.

However, the Norwegian travelling supporters were soon cheering as Haaland capitalised on a bizarre error from Hermansen to smash home his 67th goal for his nation from only a couple of yards out, renewing his country’s hopes of reaching the last eight.

An enthralling first half was capped off by a vital goal-line clearance from Hojbjerg, denying Sander Berge from levelling the contest just before the interval.

Norway pushed hard in their search for an equaliser straight after the restart and Haaland should have added to his goal tally after 55 minutes, but somehow steered his close-range header off target.

He was left frustrated again midway through the second half, when his left-footed shot was struck narrowly wide after meeting Nusa’s excellent delivery from the left flank.

Denmark - Norway - Match Stats Flashscore

With time running out for the visitors, Denmark’s defence were forced to soak up a lot of intense pressure but remained in front after Kristoffer Ajer’s close-range effort from an acute angle crashed off the outside of the post.

That was until the Landslaget netted a dramatic equaliser in the 83rd minute as Martin Odegaard’s strike crept over the line after Andreas Schjelderup’s initial shot came back off the post, setting up a grandstand finale.

In hugely dramatic circumstances, Norway were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time after VAR officials spotted a handball inside the area, and Haaland converted his spot-kick to book the Landslaget’s place in the last eight in extraordinary fashion.

After finishing second in their group behind Portugal, Norway will find out on Friday whether they will face England, France, or Germany in the quarter-finals in March. Meanwhile, third-placed Denmark will compete in the League A/B play-offs next year.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Martin Odegaard (Norway)