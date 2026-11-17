Denmark clash with Norway on Tuesday night as each side seeks to progress to the quarter-finals of the Nations League.

Denmark head into this clash knowing that they will reach the quarter-finals if they can simply avoid defeat. Norway, on the other hand, need to win by a three-goal margin as they seek to conjure up a real performance.

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Both sides have strikers in form, with Erling Haaland grabbing four goals in five Nations League matches and Rasmus Hojlund picking up five goals in five Nations League matches.

This should be an intense clash with Norway attacking from the very start as they seek three goals against a formidable Denmark side.

Denmark vs Norway team news

Denmark are without Patrick Dorgu (injury), Kasper Dolberg (long-term knee injury), Andreas Christensen (injury), Filip Jorgensen (back injury). Joachim Andersen (ligament knock).

Norway must deal without Fredrik Aursnes (injury), Jorgen Strand Larsen (ankle injury), Kristian Thorstvedt (injury), Morten Thorsby (injury).

Denmark vs Norway predicted line-ups

Denmark possible starting lineup: Hermansen; Kristensen, Andersen, Nelsson, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand; Isaksen, Damsgaard, Skov Olsen; Hojlund

Norway possible starting lineup: Selvik; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Berg, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Nusa; Haaland.

Denmark vs Norway kick-off time

Denmark meet Norway at Parken for a 19:45 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Norway: WLLLW

Denmark: WLWLW

Key stats

Norway beat Denmark 3-2 in their September meeting and have scored nine goals in their five group matches.

Overall head-to-head: Denmark 54 wins, 12 draws, Norway 21 wins.

Norway Wales 3-1 at home last time out, with goals from Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup and Erling Haaland. However, they lost three consecutive Nations League matches before that victory.