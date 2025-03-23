Eriksen, Nissen Kristensen and Hojlund lament Denmark defeat

Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen and Rasmus Hojlund were incredibly disappointed when they were asked by TV2 Sport to reflect on a bitter night for Denmark after the Danes bowed out of the Nations League after losing 5-2 in the return leg of the quarter-final in Lisbon.

Rasmus Hojlund:

"First of all, we are sorry. I also think we can look at ourselves in the mirror, I don't want to use the word "satisfied" because we have high expectations for this team, but we are happy with the performance. We were four and a half minutes from the Final 4, and you can feel it. I can't lie and say that I'm not a bit sorry and disappointed right now."

Christian Eriksen:

"I think we can be proud. We think we have proven that we can play against Portugal, who we know is an incredibly strong country. It is an exciting time, and it is a shame that we won't be playing in the Final 4. It would have been really nice as a Danish national team to be part of it, but in general we can be really proud."

Rasmus Nissen Kristensen:

"I'm tired, but it doesn't matter now. It's a damn shame that we can't keep it to the end. It's mad that we wasted the opportunity to get this crazy result and we're so close, so I'm really disappointed. We played well in Parken and needed to win bigger, and that is what came back to haunt us."

"It was a bit of a roller coaster ride. We put ourselves in a position to go through and it was a huge blow when they equalized with a few minutes remaining. It's annoying that we let the goal in at 3-2, because we were in good control there."