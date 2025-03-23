France silence Croatia on penalties to advance in Nations League

France overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit in their UEFA Nations League (UNL) quarter-final tie against Croatia, with the 2021 winners emerging victorious on penalties to progress to the semi-finals.

After succumbing to a disappointing first-leg defeat in Split on Thursday, Didier Deschamps’ side knew that a big performance was required in Paris against a Croatia side that had lost two of their last three UNL games.

It took Les Bleus a little while to get going, however, with their first opportunity arriving on 17 minutes. Michael Olise’s whipped corner was met at the near post by Aurelien Tchouameni, but the Real Madrid midfielder’s glancing header flashed inches wide of the far post.

Following that opportunity, the Croatians put on a stubborn, defensive display which restricted the hosts to limited chances for the remainder of the half.

The only sight of goal came in the 39th minute when Olise slipped Bradley Barcola through on goal, but the PSG forward was denied by the overbearing presence of Dominik Livakovic, bringing an end to a half with limited action in which Croatia failed to register a shot on target.

Match stats Flashscore

All of the first half’s struggles were quickly forgotten, with France breaking the deadlock seven minutes after the restart. Olise, the man in the thick of the action for Les Bleus, curled an inch-perfect free-kick over the Croatian wall, leaving Livakovic flat-footed and unable to keep it out.

With Croatia’s aggregate lead now down to one, Zlatko Dalic’s men retreated with their defence dropping deeper and deeper, inviting an onslaught from the French, who levelled the tie in the 80th minute.

Olise was once again involved, as he was picked out by Kylian Mbappe down the right before the Bayern Munich forward cut the ball back for Ousmane Dembélé to sweep home.

In the end, France weren’t able to find a third goal before 90 minutes were up, while Croatia failed to test Mike Maignan, so extra time would be required. France dominated throughout but struggled to fashion a clear goalscoring opportunity, as Croatia - much like in regulation time - were passengers.

Mbappe had a brilliant volley saved at the near post by Livaković, ensuring penalties were to be the decisive factor. Croatia blinked first as Maignan denied Martin Baturina, and when Franjo Ivanovic also failed from 12 yards, there appeared to be no way back for the visitors.

However, Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez both missed the target to send the shootout into sudden death. Maignan stepped up again to deny Josip Stanisic, allowing Dayot Upamecano to convert and send Les Bleus into the semi-finals.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Michael Olise (France)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.