Spain hand Netherlands seventh shootout loss

Donyell Malen missed the final Dutch penalty of the shootout against Spain

The Netherlands' woeful record in penalty shootouts continued after Sunday's UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Spain.

Spain beat the Netherlands 5-4 on penalties after drawing 3-3 in regular and extra time. After Noa Lang and Lamine Yamal missed their penalties, Aston Villa's Donyell Malen failed from the spot during sudden death. Pedri then finished the job for Spain.

The Netherlands' penalty shootout loss was their third in a row after losing to Argentina at the 2022 and 2014 World Cups, and the country's seventh from nine shootouts.

Their last win in a penalty shootout came at the 2014 World Cup when the Netherlands beat Costa Rica 4-3 thanks to substitute goalkeeper Tim Krul's two shootout saves. Ten years prior to this famous shootout win, the Netherlands booked their only other shootout win - Sweden got beaten in the quarter-finals of the 2004 EUROs after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's miss and an Edwin van der Sar save.

'Oranje' started their shootout record with four consecutive losses. Denmark got the better of the Dutch during their historic EURO 1992 tournament, after which France (EURO 1996), Brazil (1998 World Cup), and Italy (EURO 2000) also beat the Netherlands after penalties.

Tim Krul earned the Netherlands their most recent penalty shootout victory ALI HAIDER / EPA / Profimedia

Spain, meanwhile, booked their eighth penalty shootout victory in their 14th series. 'La Roja' got eliminated from both EURO 2020 and the 2022 World Cup after Italy and Morocco bested them from the spot.