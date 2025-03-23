Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque

Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded a Guinness World Record plaque for achieving the most wins in international football.

Following Portugal’s 5-1 victory over Poland in November 2024, Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo secured his 132nd win with his national team.

In the process, he surpassed his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos to set the record for the most victories in international football history.

Prior to Sunday’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final fixture against Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Ronaldo was handed a plaque commemorating the Guinness World Record.

After missing a penalty in the keenly-contested affair, the former Manchester United star found the net to boost his country’s chances of qualifying for the semi-final.