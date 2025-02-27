Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Ronaldo: You're wrong to say that

Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario says Cristiano Ronaldo is wrong to declare himself the greatest player of all time.

The Real Madrid legend and current Al-Nassr star made the claim earlier this month.

But Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo told ANSA: "Cristiano Ronaldo has had a fantastic career, he has done wonderful things, including a change of position from left winger to central attacker. And this is not an easy thing. It is certain that he is one of the best in the history of football.

"The best? I do not agree. But I respect his position. He is among the best in history. I would say among the top ten.

"I don't like to talk about this. I think people have a very high opinion of themselves. I don't like talking like that. I prefer that people talk about my situation, who I am and what I've done.

"My top ten? Pelé in first place, Maradona and Messi together in second. Then a series of players: Zico, Romario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Van Basten, Figo, Rivaldo..."