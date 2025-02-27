Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
Liverpool preparing for big summer transfer spend
Real Madrid furious over successful Antony appeal for Betis: They attack us by land, sea and air

Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo: You're wrong to say that

Carlos Volcano
Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Ronaldo: You're wrong to say that
Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Ronaldo: You're wrong to say thatLaLiga
Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario says Cristiano Ronaldo is wrong to declare himself the greatest player of all time.

The Real Madrid legend and current Al-Nassr star made the claim earlier this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo told ANSA: "Cristiano Ronaldo has had a fantastic career, he has done wonderful things, including a change of position from left winger to central attacker. And this is not an easy thing. It is certain that he is one of the best in the history of football.

"The best? I do not agree. But I respect his position. He is among the best in history. I would say among the top ten.

"I don't like to talk about this. I think people have a very high opinion of themselves. I don't like talking like that. I prefer that people talk about my situation, who I am and what I've done.

"My top ten? Pelé in first place, Maradona and Messi together in second. Then a series of players: Zico, Romario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Van Basten, Figo, Rivaldo..."

Mentions
LaLigaRonaldo CristianoRonaldoReal MadridValladolidAl NassrSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Al-Ittihad striker Benzema tells ex-Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo: You're wrong
Man Utd veteran Casemiro stuns Ronaldo with new Messi claims
Brazil chiefs make new attempt for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti