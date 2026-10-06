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Chris Waddle rips into the exhausting international break: All they think about is money!

Chris Waddle rips into the exhausting international break: All they think about is money!
Chris Waddle rips into the exhausting international break: All they think about is money!Action Images via Reuters

Former England and Tottenham star Chris Waddle has torn into the international break and its toll on players.

The Nations League replaced friendlies in an effort to make international football more competitive and appealing to fans during breaks from club football.

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However, the fixture list creates a heavy schedule that means players are often overworked and on the cusp of fresh injuries as their bodies are pushed to the very limits.

Big name players such as Alexander Isak, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and many more have pulled out of their national sides with injuries, but will likely be fit to start their club's first game back after the break.

Players are pushed too far and speaking to talkSPORT Bet, who offer the latest sports betting, Waddle suggested that clubs should block countries from taking their players due to how common injuries are.

"The Spurs players all come back this week and if he only gets them on Thursday, he has about 48 hours with them before the game, and they're exhausted.

"Why do we even have a Nations League? What was wrong with standard European and World Cup qualifiers? You don't need the Nations League. Players are pulling out of squads and going home because the clubs don't need it.

"The clubs don't need it, and they should object to it. They should be saying no. They pay these players, when a player is away for three weeks and comes back injured, the club pays for it. It's a complete disgrace.

"It's about time people stood up to them and told them to give the players a break. All they think about is money."

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UEFA Nations LeagueChris WaddleErling HaalandAlexander IsakKylian MbappeTottenhamPremier League

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