England vs Czech Republic: Confirmed team news as Tuchel aims to catch up to Spain

England welcome Czechia to Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night as they aim to catch group leaders Spain in the Nations League.

Harry Kane (2), Bukayo Saka (2), Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon all got on the scoresheet as the Three Lions tore apart Croatia 7-0 in their last game.

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England recorded their biggest margin of victory against a top-50 nation on record, since 1992. This only hands the side more confidence heading into the Czechia clash as they aim to chase down group leaders Spain, who beat them 3-2 in the opening clash.

Meanwhile, the fourth-placed Czechs are now on a run of six games without victory, with their last four ending in defeat.

England vs Czech Republic team news

Nico O'Reilly, Ezri Konsa and Alex Scott all withdrew from the England squad this week.

Stepan Chaloupek left the Czechia camp whilst Ladislav Krejci is suspended for the clash.

England vs Czech Republic kick-off time

The two sides clash at Wembley Stadium for a kick-off time of 19:45 UK time.

England vs Czech Republic predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Branthwaite, Chalobah, Hall; Lewis-Skelly, Anderson; Saka, Rogers, Eze; Kane

Czechia: Kinsky, Sacek, Chaloupek, Hranac, Slama, Radosta, Kral, Macek, Lingr, Ambros, Hlozek.

Form

England: W-L-W-L-W

Czechia: L-L-L-D-L

Key stats

England have won their last two Nations League games without conceding, and the last clash between the two sides ended 2-0 to England thanks to goals from Gordon and Kane.

England are unbeaten against Czechia with 6 wins and 2 draws.

Harry Kane is set to win his 125th England cap, which would equal Peter Shilton's all-time record.