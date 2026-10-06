Dublin backs Dele Alli to restart his destroyed career at Barnet: He needs to be loved!

Dion Dublin has backed Dele Alli to make his mark with Barnet after his career fell off a cliff.

The two time PFA Young Player of the Year winner scored 67 goals in 269 games for Tottenham before his form gradually declined from 2018 to 2020.

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Alli joined Everton in January 2022, but made only 13 appearances and played 369 minutes for the Toffees before he departed for a series of failed loan spells before landing at Como.

With the Italian side he made his debut against AC Milan but was sent off just minutes after coming on. Months later his contract was terminated and he has since been without a club.

Last month it was revealed that he has been training with semi-professional side Windsor & Eton as well as Barnet in an attempt to revive his career at 30 years old.

Speaking to football betting site BetVictor, Dublin hopes to see Alli return to the pitch with Barnet in what will be the twilight of his career.

"I would love to see Dele Alli back, I really would. We all remember the goal against Palace, right? That quality is still there. He needs to start enjoying his footy again, he needs to be seen, and he needs to be loved.

"Having played for Barnet on loan from Cambridge a long time ago, I know they are the kind of club that gives people a chance and a bit of a leg-up.

"If Dele can get his head down and get 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 games in, he'll rip it up. That quality never leaves you. He's got to look after his body, which he has been doing to keep fit, so the quality will always be there, without a doubt."

A restart in League Two with Barnet could seriously help Alli, but the choice is up to him if he wants to make it happen.