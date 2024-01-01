Bournemouth see Aston Villa striker as Solanke replacement

Dominic Solanke's looks to be set for a Tottenham move from Bournemouth and the club could be set to go all in on Aston Villa's Cameron Archer.

The Cherries have been monitoring the striker since his successful loan at Sheffield United where he scored 4 and assisted once.

Solanke is arguably Bournemouth’s strongest asset and a replacement would have to be just as good if not better if the club want firepower up top this season.

Villa however have little backup for their star man Ollie Watkins and could be relunctant to sell.

If Tottenham do snatch up Solanke then it could put them in a position to challenge for the top four and European qualification.