Carsley to take charge of senior England squad

Carsley to take charge of senior England squad

Lee Carsley is set to be named senior England coach on a caretaker basis.

Carsley will step up from his U21 post, says the Telegraph.

Advertisement Advertisement

England's next matches are in mid-September, when they face Ireland and Finland in the Nations League.

Former Everton midfielder Carsley is also reportedly one of the candidates for the permanent national coaching job.

Carsley has been backed for the senior job by several England players.