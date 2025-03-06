Mourinho benches Akcicek after Tottenham send scouts to watch him in hilarious move

Fenerbahce and former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho placed Yusuf Akcicek on the bench after Spurs scouts turned up to watch him.

19-year-old wonderkid Akcicek burst onto the scene last season with 15 appearances in all competitions and played he full 90 minutes in the recent derby clash with Galatasaray, before featuring in the 4-1 Turkish Cup win over Gaziantep last week.

Akcicek is regarded as one of Turkey’s most promising centre-backs and has caught the attention of many clubs including the North London side who are in need of defensive support after an injury riddled season under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs reportedly sent a scout to watch him for Sunday's win over Antalyaspor in the hopes of assessing his talent in person but the news leaked and the former Tottenham boss decided to bench him for the game meaning their nearly 1800 mile trip was wasted.

Mourinho’s relationship with the club soured following his brutal exit years ago, which may have led him to make the tough decision to bench one of the league’s best talents out of spite or revenge. He spoke about his exit in 2023 and how he feels no affection for Tottenham despite loving every other club he has managed in his lengthy career.

"I hope the Tottenham fans don't get me wrong but the only club in my career where I don't still have a deep feeling for is Tottenham.

"Probably because the stadium was empty, COVID time. Probably because Mr Levy (Spurs chairman Daniel Levy) didn't let me win a final and win a trophy. But it's the only one, so after that -- Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United -- all the clubs I feel a connection.

"I go in the streets so many times in Italy and I find Inter fans. I go in London, not just the Chelsea fans but also the Man United fans. Real Madrid all over the world. It's about the feeling that give you everything.

"People think, 'You cannot love every club.' Yes, I love every club. I love every club because I felt the other way around - they also loved me. So with Roma, one day it will be hard but we will be connected forever like I am with all my previous clubs - apart (from) Mr. Levy's club."

The Turkish side take on Scottish side Rangers in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday night which should see the return of Akcicek. With the game being much closer to London, Tottenham will likely try once more to see the teenager in person and discover whether he would be an option for their defensive rebuild.