Fenerbahce coach Mourinho offers support to underfire Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho admits he gets along with Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe has been hammered by United fans and pundits for his management of the club and team since buying in before Christmas 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former United manager Mourinho told Sky Sports: "To be honest I don't know much about what's happening.

"I know Sir Jim Ratcliffe. I'm not saying we are big friends but we have a good relationship.

"I know him well. He invited me to his house a couple of times. I see him as a good person and a great businessman.

"Of course, I feel for some of the people that I know (losing their jobs), but hopefully it goes in the right direction."

On United manager Ruben Amorim, Mourinho admits he's a fan. The Portuguese pair are in regular contact.

"He's a good kid," the 62-year-old said. "Always very respectful to me. We had a good relationship for a few years. He knows I wish him well."