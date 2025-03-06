Potter approves West Ham move for Lille playmaker Gomes

Tribal Football
West Ham United are making a serious push for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

The England international, formely of Manchester United, is off contract at Lille in June and expected to depart.

The Guardian says West Ham are ready to make a move, with manager Graham Potter eager to strengthen his midfield for next season.

Gomes' style of game is viewed as ideal for Potter's system.

Also watching developments are Tottenham and Newcastle United.

The 24 year-old moved to LOSC five years ago from United. With Lille, Gomes has so far scored ten goals and provided 19 assists in 134 matches.

