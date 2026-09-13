Hugo Magnetti commits future to Brest until 2029

Hugo Magnetti has extended his contract with Stade Brestois 29 until 2029, committing his future to the Ligue 1 club.

The 28-year-old midfielder announced the agreement before Sunday’s league clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

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Magnetti began his career in the youth systems of Olympique de Marseille, Burel and SC Bastia before joining Brest in 2017, initially playing for the reserve side.

He became a regular first-team player a year later and has since made more than 200 appearances, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

The midfielder is now Brest’s vice-captain and played a key role during their Champions League campaign two seasons ago.

Magnetti started 31 of his 33 Ligue 1 matches last season, scoring once and assisting twice, and has started two of three games this term.