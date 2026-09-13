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Pro Ref admits VAR should have ruled out Haaland's derby goal

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts as referee Michael Oliver awards their goal following a VAR review
Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts as referee Michael Oliver awards their goal following a VAR reviewAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

The video assistant referee (VAR) was wrong to allow ⁠Erling Haaland's decisive goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old ‌Trafford on Sunday, refereeing body Pro Ref said in ‌a statement.

Haaland's strike on the hour ‌mark was initially disallowed for offside but was ‌allowed to stand after a VAR review ‌found him to be onside.

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However, Pro Ref said the VAR failed to recognise the likely impact ‌of his teammate Enzo Fernandez, who ⁠attempted to head ‌the ball from an offside position.

"The on-field decision was ​offside against Erling Haaland - that was checked by VAR, and he was found ​to be in an onside position," the statement said.

"In the same attack, it was established ⁠that Enzo Fernandez ​did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective; however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the ‌likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.

"Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place."

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick was angry at the decision as his side slumped ‌to a derby defeat.

"I just don't get ​it, I really don't get it, I ‌can't understand how we're trying to help referees, putting so many layers behind them, so many people, bodies and screens, and they can't make the right decision," ⁠he told a ⁠post-match media conference.

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Manchester UnitedManchester CityErling HaalandEnzo FernandezPremier League

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