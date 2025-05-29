Amad explains why he stuck middle finger up to Man Utd supporters in Malaysia

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has explained why he held his middle finger to the crowd outside the team's hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Ivory Coast international was pictured putting his middle finger up to people outside the team's hotel in Kuala Lumpur on United's post-season tour in a video that confused many on social media. Amad took to X to explain what happened, explaining why he would use such a gesture towards his own fanbase.

"I have respect for people but not for the one who insults my mum.

"I shouldn't have reacted like that but I don't regret what I did."

United lost 1-0 to ASEAN All Stars on Wednesday, with Amad coming off the bench at Bukit Jalil Stadium to make little impact in a Red Devils side who looked lost despite jetting off immediately after the season ended in what seems like a rushed post-season tour.

The fans who showed up to the disappointing performance booed the team at full-time after the dismal defeat, with manager Ruben Amorim hinting that they could be a source of motivation for their game against Hong Kong on Friday.

"I feel always guilty of the performance of the team since I am here in the first game," he said.

"The boos from the fans, maybe it is something we need because every game that we lost in the Premier League they were always there. Let's see for next season."