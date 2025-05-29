Inzaghi is missing one thing from his incredible CV: A Champions League trophy

Simone Inzaghi's tactical prowess and squad management make him deserving of the Champions League, one of the big titles missing from his CV. After having eliminated Feyenoord, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, only PSG stands in his way.

In search of his first European title, Simone Inzaghi is preparing to lead Inter Milan in the final in Munich. The coach from Piacenza winning the Champions League with Inter would crown a sensational perfect season, writing his name in Nerazzurri history as very few others have been able to do.

Advertisement Advertisement

He can also become a member of the small circle of Italian coaches able to raise the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti is the record holder with four successes, and before him, Nereo Rocco, Arrigo Sacchi, Giovanni Trapattoni, Fabio Capello, Marcello Lippi and Roberto Di Matteo.

The former Lazio coach must prevail in the last personal duel of the season against Luis Enrique: two different styles, but also two levels of experience in Europe, with the Spaniard's more harmonious but certainly less rigid football than that of the Italian.

Never losing sight of the objective

We know how difficult it is to win two Serie A championships, and consecutive ones at that. Inzaghi missed out on the domestic title by a single point, surrendering to Napoli, mainly due to battling on several fronts.

Inter lost their lead in April and never regained it, forced to concentrate on three competitions, unlike a Napoli that started, right from the beginning, with only one target.

Inter finished second in Italy Flashscore

Having failed to reach the Coppa Italia final and then been overtaken by Napoli, Inzaghi did not, however, lose sight of the most prestigious objective, reaching the final after an almost flawless ride that began in September and ended in them beating Barcelona in an epic that will be remembered for decades.

A step forward in squad management

His success in Europe can be interpreted as yet another leap forward for Inzaghi, who has been able to cope with increasing difficulties. Apart from the dip in form at the end of April with the three consecutive defeats without scoring, Inter have been very good in terms of game and performance, and it has tested the Emilian coach in squad management.

This year Inzaghi has found himself in the hands of a tweaked squad, deeper especially in defence and midfield, and while remaining a fundamentalist in the system of play he has shown, he has improved in his ability to rotate men in different types of situations and in his choice of when and how to use them, a quality not shared by all coaches.

At the same time, he has allowed even 'reserve' players to express themselves at their best and make their quality available to the team without displeasing the 'starters'. Think of the contribution in terms of minutes of Yann Bisseck, Carlos Augusto and Davide Frattesi.

Few like him in Europe

It is no coincidence that today, Inzaghi is considered one of the top coaches in the world. Having been able to reach the second Champions League final in three years, playing a European campaign bordering on perfection, has helped to strengthen his status.

Simone Inzaghi is Inter's manager Isabella Bonotto / AFP

Someone will certainly mention the losses, exactly double that of last season (eight to four), but it is the team's growth process that goes beyond the numbers, and it is undeniable that compared to 2023/24, the level has risen further.

The truth is that to date, few young coaches can boast continuity at this level, seasoned with such a high number of victories by staying strong in the defensive department and also with productivity in attack.

Bunker defence and more

With the exception of the crazy double-header against Barcelona, Inter led the European season as the best in its class from a defensive point of view: one goal conceded and seven clean sheets in their first eight outings.

At the end of this season, it was inevitable that someone would start courting Inzaghi: the Saudi interest has been very keen, but it did not distract the coach, who on the eve of the final admitted that he had been sought after but defined as 'crazy' any talk about his future with such an important match still to be played, probably the most awaited of his career.