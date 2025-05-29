Wrexham target former Liverpool and Southampton striker Danny Ings

Wrexham are reportedly interested in signing former Liverpool striker Danny Ings who will depart West Ham United this summer.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who report that the forward, who has represented his country three times is top of Wrexham’s transfer list ahead of the new season. The club's Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have made no secret of their Premier League ambitions and Ings’ experience may be exactly what the side needs to make the next step.

The 32-year-old is due to become a free agent after spending two-and-a-half years at the London Stadium but has experience at a number of other top sides such as Aston Villa, Burnley and Bournemouth and has scored a whopping 125 goals in his senior club career. Manager Phil Parkinson is preparing for a busy summer transfer window especially as the club has already been linked with a number of Premier League talent.

This includes Newcastle United frontman Callum Wilson and defender Aaron Cresswell as the side who have just been promoted to the Championship attempt to build a squad that will keep them away from the relegation zone next season.

Parkinson spoke to The Leader about ambition and what he expects from the summer transfer window in the coming months.

"I know the fans will be eagerly anticipating some signings and things like that but as we know in the past, we have always tried to be patient and bring in the players we feel are right for the club.

"It is a very special club to be part of and we want to bring the lads in that we feel can enhance what we've already got. As we have always done at this stage of the season, we have some initial meetings with players and agents but it is still very early in the summer.

"We are in dialogue with clubs all the time but that's just an on-going process. We are just trying to build the best squad we can within the budget available to us."