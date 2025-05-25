Copenhagen silence FC Nordsjaelland to win 16th Danish title

FC Copenhagen on Sunday evening won the Danish title in fashionable style, when they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win in front of a sell-out crowd in the Parken Stadium on the final day of the season. Last year's champions FC Midtjylland were left to settle for second spot despite completing a fine comeback to win 3-2 against Randers while Brondby claimed the bronze medals by handing AGF their seventh successive defeat in Aarhus through a 3-2 scoreline.

Jacob Neestrup's side went into the final match of the season knowing that a win would hand them their 16th Danish title and the festivities already kicked off within the second minute of the match, when a stinging drive from Elias Achouri whistled past the reach of Andreas Hansen in the visitor's goal.

That was enough to give the home side the lead at the interval in a first half that was overshadowed by a dreadful collision between Lucas Hoegsberg and Gabriel Pereira which left Pereira unconscious. Pereira was stretchered off but later recovered.

The son of Swedish legend Henrik "Henke" Larsson has arguably been the best player in the Danish Superliga in the spring season and the Swedish striker once again brought the Copenhagen crowd to their feet, when he hammered a fine through-ball from Achouri past Hansen to double the lead three minutes after the restart.

The match was then effectively put out of reach for the visitors, when Kevin Diks, playing his last game for FC Copenahgen as he will join Borussia Mönchenglach after the summer break, converted a penalty after Victor Froholdt had been brought down in the box.

FC Midtjylland finished just a point after FC Copenhagen in the final table, when two goals within the space of six minutes earned them a 3-2 win at home against Randers after they were otherwise left trailing 2-1 with 17 minutes left to play as Elies Mahmoud gave the visitors a shock lead.

Brondby managed to claim third spot in the league through a 3-2 win in Aarhus to hand Uwe Rösler's side their seventh succcessive defeat of the spring season.

After Yuito Suzuki, who will join German Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg after the summer break, had given the visitors the lead through a huge goalkeeping blunder by Leopold Wahlstedt, Tobias Molgaard and Mikael Anderson scored two spectacular long-distance goals to turn the tide.

But the visitor's still had the last laugh with Noah Nartey and Nicolai Vallys getting on the scoreboard in front of a frustrated crowd in Aarhus.

Aab and Lyngby were relegated from the Superliga and will be replaced by OB and Fredericia in the top division.