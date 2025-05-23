The title races that go down to the wire this weekend including Denmark and Austria

Many fans are already familiar with the Premier League's battle for the remaining Champions League spots or the title race in the Serie A. But what else will happen across Europe this weekend? Here is a look at some title deciders from outside of the 'Big Five' leagues!

Saturday's title races: Two three-horse battles, Fradi dethroned?

There are seven leagues outside of the 'Top Five' that are heading into their final day this weekend. Two of them have a trio of sides still in with a chance at winning their league.

We commence with Saturday's action, where the Austrian Bundesliga will provide us with the most drama. Sturm Graz, cup winners Wolfsberg, and Austria Vienna are all still vying for the title. The first two mentioned will square off, with Sturm needing a point to become champions.

Should they lose, then Wolfsberg will complete the double, provided that Austria defeat a BW Linz side with nothing to play for. However, the capital clubs will be champions should both they and Wolfsberg come out on top, as they own the three-way head-to-head.

Austrian Bundesliga Championship Playoff Standings Flashscore

RB Salzburg could still finish second and enter Champions League qualifying if they defeat Rapid Vienna and neither Wolfsberg nor Austria win.

Elsewhere, Ferencvaros are a point away from a seventh successive Hungarian title . Avoiding defeat against Gyor will see them win their 36th domestic crown. Lose the match, and Puskas Academy could be champions instead. Entering the round three points behind, they would have to beat Diosgyor and hope 'Fradi' lose to dethrone them.

In Israel , Maccabi Tel Aviv lead Hapoel Be'er Sheva by two points going into the last day of play. The former face a Beitar Jerusalem side hoping to lock down a European place, with the latter meeting Hapoel Haifa. That will not be easy either, as fourth place is still up for grabs.

The other league title to be decided on Saturday will come in Poland . Lech Poznan have a narrow one-point lead over Rakow. Conference League quarterfinalists in 2022/23, Lech host midtable Piast Gliwice. As for Rakow, they are at home against Widzew Lodz.

Ekstraklasa Standings Flashscore

Jagiellonia Bialystok also have a huge game, as they meet Pogon Szczecin for third spot and the last European spot. We covered the former's incredible run in Europe this term, and they will need just a point to return to continental action in the summer.

Sunday's action: Nine-decade wait over?

Belgium's Jupiler Pro League has seen two teams dominate the title playoffs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have 25 points from a possible 27, but lead Club Brugge by just a point. That leaves USG a win away from their first top-flight title in 90 years. They welcome a Gent side who have had a poor return to the championship playoffs.

Jupiler Pro League Championship Playoff Standings Flashscore

As for Club Brugge, who have won five of the last seven domestic titles, they host an Antwerp side who will have their mind on their European playoff against Sporting Charleroi. Blauw-Zwart will need to pick up more points on Sunday than Union if they are to become Belgian champions for the 20th time.

In Denmark , Midtjylland are hoping for a repeat of last season, where they pipped Brondby for the title on the last day in dramatic fashion. The situation is almost identical, as they trail FC Kobenhavn by one point heading into Sunday's deciding round of play.

Neither club will have it easy, as they face teams pushing for a European spot. Kobenhavn will host Nordsjaelland, while Midtjylland are also at home to meet Randers. One point separates the top two, with FCK requiring a win to secure their 16th Danish crown. It has been an entertaining title race throughout the season, so it is fitting that the league is going down to the wire.

We end in Croatia , where like Austria, there is a three-way race to the title. Rijeka and Hajduk Split are both trying to deny Dinamo Zagreb of a league trophy for just the second time in two decades.

The country's top dogs go into the final day level on points at the top with Rijeka, the latter own the head-to-head. The scenarios are simple: A Rijeka win gives them just their second league title. Should they fail to take three points, Dinamo will clinch it with a win.

Croatian League Standings Flashscore

Hajduk's only hope for domestic glory is a win away to relegated Sibenik, with Rijeka and Dinamo dropping points against Slaven Belupo and Varazdin, respectively. Should all three clubs finish level on 63 points, it is the club from Split who will celebrate as they have the three-way head-to-head in their favour.