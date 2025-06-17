Fans call for Danish star’s sale after controversial yellow card

Fans of FC Nordsjaelland urge the former Danish international Peter Ankersen to leave the club in a podcast called 'Nordsjælland Dreamin',

The fans are still upset about an incident that took place on the second but last matchday of the season, when Andersen received a yellow card against AGF. The yellow card meant that he was suspended for the last game of the season where FC Nordsjaelland was forced to win to keep alive their hopes of taking third spot in the league.

If FC Nordsjaelland would manage to get a result away against FC Copenhagen, it would at the same time possibly spoil FC Copenhagens chances of winning the Danish title.

Ankersen nearly reached 300 matches for FC Copenhagen before joining FC Nordsjaelland, and the fans feel that Ankersen deliberately committed a foul to receive the yellow card, so he wouldn't have to face his former teammates and at the same time improve FC Copenhagen's chances of winning the title.

The fans feels that Ankersen put himself above the team even though he denied that there were any intentions behind the yellow card.

FC Nordsjælland fan Kasper Henriksen praises Ankersen, who reached 25 caps for Denmark, for a great season, but sees no way back for the right-back after the yellow card.

"For me, he is finished at FC Nordsjaelland. I don't see him coming back. In any case, he will not get my approval for that, because it is so clear to anyone who knows even a little about the industry that he has chosen FC Copenhagen over us."

"And then there is the whole competitive element in it, which aggreaves me off even more. There was so much to play for when he did that (got the yellow card). We had a bronze medal to chase. FC Midtjylland and FC Copenhagen were fighting for the gold."