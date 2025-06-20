Jakob Poulsen returns to former club to coach AGF

AGF confirm on their website that Jakob Poulsen will leave Viborg to take over the vacant job as head coach at the Aarhus club.

Poulsen has signed a four-year deal at AGF.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It has been a really good and educational time for me in Viborg, and I will forever be grateful that VFF gave me the chance as a coach."

"I have been happy with my time at the club and will look back on many positive experiences. Now a great opportunity and exciting challenge has arisen for me, which I have decided to pursue", says Poulsen to the Viborg website.

"I would like to thank the players, staff, administration and talent department for the daily cooperation, as well as to all the club's fans and sponsors, who have always supported us. I am proud to have been part of your club, and I wish everyone in and around Viborg FF good luck in the future, says Jakob Poulsen to Viborg's website.

The 41-year-old Poulsen started his coaching career at Viborg FF, where he was employed as an assistant coach in March 2021, until he was promoted to head coach at the club in December 2023.

Poulsen reached a total of 57 games in charge of Viborg FF, before he now switches to the Aarhus club, where he played himself from 2008-2010.