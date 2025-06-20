FC Copenhagen sign 17-year old Polish super-talent

FC Copenhagen have announced that they have signed the 17-year old midfielder Dominik Sarapata from Polish outfit Górnik Zabrze.

The 17-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a contract valid until the summer of 2028, and sporting director Sune Smith-Nielsen has high expectations for the Polish super-talent

"Dominik is a player we have followed closely", says Smith-Nielsen on FC Copenhagen website.

"He has already proven himself at senior level in Poland, where he has been given plenty of playing time at a young age. He is an intelligent and hard-working midfielder with a good drive on the ball and a maturity rarely seen in a 17-year-old."

Despite his young age, Dominik Sarapata already has 16 appearances to his name in the top Polish division, Ekstraklasa.

He has also had his debut in the the Polish Under-18 national team, while the former A national coach, Michał Probierz, has also spoken warmly about the his potential.

The media Goal believes that Dominik Sarapata costs FC Copenhagen around four million EUROs, and the amount can increase by around one million EUROs with various bonuses.