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FC Copenhagen owners explore options to sell club

Fc Copenhagen's Akos Markgraf in action against FC Midtjylland
Fc Copenhagen's Akos Markgraf in action against FC MidtjyllandCredit: Rasmus Jensen / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

The Board of Directors of Parken Sport & Entertainment has initiated a process to explore the possibilities of a full or partial sale of FCK. The Parken Stadium itself could also change hands.

Parken Sport & Entertainment has announced in a company statement that the board has decided to explore strategic options for the group's football activities—including a full or partial sale of FC Copenhagen.

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The process covers FC Copenhagen’s men’s team, the women’s team, and the ownership stake in the Swedish club FC Rosengård 1917. It also extends to hospitality operations.

At the same time, Parken Stadium is exploring the possibility of selling all or part of PARKEN Ejendomme (Parken Real Estate), which comprises the football stadium and the associated office towers.

"The board of PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S has assessed that the time is right to investigate whether there are strategic alternatives to the group's current ownership of F.C. Copenhagen."

- This includes exploring whether there are strategic opportunities that could help strengthen the continued development of Scandinavia’s leading football club through ongoing investment in sporting performance, fan experiences, and football infrastructure" the company statement reads.

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