Man United to scout January target in Champions League showdown

Manchester United restart their UEFA Champions League campaign on the road at Atletico Madrid on October 13th.

A late 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham over the weekend meant a frustrating return to domestic matters for Michael Carrick with just one top-flight win from six played.

Advertisement Advertisement

Europe has provided some relief for the Red Devils so far in 2026/27 after a routine 4-0 home win over Sabah last month.

However, the trip to Madrid could have an extra significance, with reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claiming Carrick will use the game as a chance to monitor transfer target Giuliano Simeone.

United are rumoured to be considering a January offer for the Argentina international, alongside interest from Tottenham and Manchester City, but Atletico are not actively looking to sell at this point.

The 23-year-old signed a contract extension until 2030 earlier this year and his current release clause is €500M.