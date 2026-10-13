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Man United to scout January target in Champions League showdown

Man United manager Michael Carrick.
Man United manager Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Manchester United restart their UEFA Champions League campaign on the road at Atletico Madrid on October 13th.

A late 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham over the weekend meant a frustrating return to domestic matters for Michael Carrick with just one top-flight win from six played.

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Europe has provided some relief for the Red Devils so far in 2026/27 after a routine 4-0 home win over Sabah last month.

However, the trip to Madrid could have an extra significance, with reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claiming Carrick will use the game as a chance to monitor transfer target Giuliano Simeone.

United are rumoured to be considering a January offer for the Argentina international, alongside interest from Tottenham and Manchester City, but Atletico are not actively looking to sell at this point.

The 23-year-old signed a contract extension until 2030 earlier this year and his current release clause is €500M.

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Champions LeagueMichael CarrickGiuliano SimeoneManchester UnitedAtl. MadridFootball transfers

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