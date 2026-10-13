Bournemouth secure Alex Scott boost as Chelsea plan offer

Bournemouth are firmly aware of the ongoing multi-club interest in midfield star Alex Scott ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Cherries secured a first-ever European qualification at the end of last season under former boss Andoni Iraola and the club subsequently rejected several offers for the England international in the summer.

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Chelsea were heavily linked with a formal bid and Iraola also hinted at an interest in bringing him to Anfield.

Scott is under contract at Bournemouth until 2028, but the 23-year-old has not entered extension talks at this stage, but the Cherries remain hopeful they can convince him over their long-term project.

Keeping Scott at the Vitality Stadium is Bournemouth's objective, but they are unlikely to drag contract talks on beyond the start of 2027 if he resists a renewal, and Real Madrid are ready to rival Chelsea in a £70M bidding war.