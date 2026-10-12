Man United have been boosted by the return of defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has been named in their travelling squad against Atletico Madrid.

Michael Carrick’s side face the Spanish giants on Tuesday (October 13) in desperate need of a win following their disappointing start to the domestic season.

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United were comfortable victors in their first Champions League game, a 4-0 win over tournament debutants Sabah.

Now, they’ve been handed a major boost, with defender De Ligt, 27, among the players set to travel to Madrid.

The Dutchman has been out for almost a year with a back issue picked up in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace last November.

United will be cautious and have no intention of rushing De Ligt back to action despite their defensive issues.

It’s not all good news for Carrick and United, however. They will be without midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw for the game against Atletico.