Reigning Danish champions AGF beat Sonderjyske to get first win of the season

Danish champions AGF finally got their first win of the season when they cruised to a 3-0 win at home against Sonderjyske to boost their confidence ahead of their Conference League clash against KAA Gent on Thursday.

After nine league matches without a single win, AGF finally secured a victory in the tenth round.

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Playing at home, the defending champions claimed a commanding 3-0 win over Sonderjyske in a Superliga clash between teams at the bottom of the table.

Captain Kristian Arnstad kickstarted the action with a stunning free-kick goal after eight minutes. From about 25 meters out, he sent a high, curling shot off the underside of the crossbar and over the line to make it 1-0.

The lead was doubled after fifteen minutes. During a sustained attack, the ball fell to Janni Serra, who managed to get it just over the line before goalkeeper Nick Shinton could swat it away in vain.

Shortly after, the ball was in the net again, but VAR ruled out the goal due to a handball committed before Magnus Knudsen fired it home.

AGF - Sonderjyske - Match Stats Flashscore

Nevertheless, the home side made it 3-0 before the break when Frederik Tingager threw himself horizontally through the air to head in Arnstad's corner kick.

Coach Jakob Poulsen had opted to make a change in goal, replacing Mads Hedenstad with Jesper Hansen, though the latter had little to do.

AGF emerged for the second half with less attacking intensity.

The team from Aarhus adopted a more controlled style with the thought of upcoming matches—an away game against Gent in the Conference League on Thursday and a Superliga clash with FC Copenhagen on Sunday.

The final 20 minutes were forgettable, as the champions simply knocked the ball around among themselves, but the Aarhus side certainly didn't mind that. They secured their first league win since the glorious title-winning days of May.