Nordsjaelland's perfect home record ends in Danish Superliga

Disappointed players from FC Nordsjaelland after the goalless draw against OB

FC Nordsjaelland failed to secure a win at Farum Park for the first time this season when they were left to settle for a goalless draw at home against OB on Friday night

After a 19-day Superliga break due to the international fixtures, Denmark's top football division returned on Friday evening with a goalless draw between FC Nordsjaelland and OB.

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The home side dominated in terms of play and chances and saw Justin Janssen miss a penalty as FC Nordsjaelland were left to settle for a goalless draw.

The first half was a somewhat lackluster affair, with few clear-cut chances. As expected, FCN controlled possession; after fifteen minutes, Ibrahim Adel—starting as the lone striker in place of Alexander Lind—created a promising opportunity, but his shot went straight at goalkeeper Viljar Myhra.

Hjalte Bo Rasmussen also had a chance, but his shot was deflected out for a corner. For OB, Alexander Ahl Holmström and Fiete Arp had half-chances before the break.

FC Nordsjaelland - OB - Match Statistics Flashscore

The home side came out charging in the second half and applied heavy pressure, earning a penalty just minutes in when Gambian defender James Gomez used his hands to block a shot from Villum Berthelsen.

Justin Janssen stepped up to take the kick but was outfoxed by Myhra, who made a brilliant save. In an intensified push for victory, FC Nordsjaelland gave Prince Junior, Alexander Lind, and Juho Lähteenmäki a chance to shine without any effect.

OB offered virtually nothing in attack during the second half but came close five minutes from time when 20-year-old substitute Nikolaj Juul-Sandberg fired a shot towards the corner. However, goalkeeper Andreas Hansen was equal to the task and made the save.