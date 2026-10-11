Danish Superliga round-up: Midtjylland beat Copenhagen in top clash

FC Midtjylland on Sunday got a tremendous boost to their domestic league campaign when they won the top clash in Herning 2-1 against FC Copenhagen. Viborg continued their surprising bright form of late to secure a comfortable win in Randers while Brondby after four defeats got back to winning ways with a 5-2 win against Lyngby. Finally Silkeborg and AC Horsens shared the spoils in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

FC Midtjylland on Sunday cut the point deficit to FC Copenhagen to four points when they won the top clash between the two sides in Herning 2-1. Mike Tullberg's outfit dominated a fast paced opening to the clash and deservedly took the lead when Friday Etim rose high to head home a freekick from Phillip Billing.

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FC Midtjylland - FC Copenhagen - Momentum Flashscore

Mohamed Elyounoussi then restored parity when he converted a penalty five minutes after the interval but the home side secured all points after a horrible blunder by FC Copenhagen keeper Diant Ramaj. Ramaj was under no pressure when he delivered the ball straight to the feet of Etim. Etim kept his composure to lay the ball for Denil Castillo, who scored before Ramaj could get back into position.

Alagie Saine scored his second goal of the match in the dying seconds of the match to snatch a 3-3 draw for AC Horsens away against Silkeborg and prevent Oliver Ross from turning into the big hero of the day as he had otherwise scored a hat-trick to overturn a 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 lead for the home side.

Silkeborg - Horsens - Match Stats Flashscore

The visitors went into the interval with a comfortable 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Saine and Jakob Bonde, but within 23 minutes Ross completed his hat-trick before Saine scored his second of the night for the visitors to at least claim a draw in Silkeborg.

A three-week international break has not changed the fact that Viborg FF remains one of this season's major positive surprises in the Superliga. On Sunday, the team from the cathedral city continued their strong form, securing a well-deserved 2-0 away victory against Randers.

Player of the Match - Charlie Nouck Flashscore

Randers had the better of the opening stages of the match but it was Viborg who took the lead after 26 minutes. Charly Nouck brought down a high ball on the left flank, and was given plenty of time and space to provide a perfect delivery for Dorian Junior to head the ball home from close range. Valgeir Lunddal Fridriksson made sure of the three points eight minutes from the end.

Brondby on Sunday finally got back to winning ways after four successive defeats when they recorded a 5-2 win at home against Lyngby BK. 18-year-old Jacob Ambaek scored two goals, getting on the scoresheet for the first time since April. He has been injured since then and has struggled to find his form.

Brondby - Lyngby Flashscore

Thanks to the win, Brondby sits in fifth place with 16 points from ten matches. Lyngby has seven points in tenth place but will drop below the relegation line if the Monday match between AGF and Sonderjyske finds a winner.