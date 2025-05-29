Fabulous FC Copenhagen sweep Silkeborg to seal historic double

After they secured the Danish title on Sunday, FC Copenhagen on Thursday afternoon completed "the Double", when they won the Danish Cup tournament in front of a sell-out crowd at the MCH Arena in Herning through a 3-0 win against last year's Cup holders, Silkeborg IF.

FC Copenhagen went into the match brimming with confience after they only four days earlier secured the Danish title through a comfortable win against FC Nordsjaelland in the Parken Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

And it certainly didn't take them long to seize the initiative as they grapped their lead with their first shot on goal after just three minutes, when Jordan Larsson, by far the best player in the Danish Superliga in the second part of the season, arrived at the far post to poke home a pinpoint delivery from Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Silkeborg usually pose a big threat for any team thanks to their strong counter-attacking abilities but only occasionally were they able to break the FC Copenhagen stronghold on the game, and on those rare occasions their finishing wasn't up to a standard which could prevent Diant Ramaj from keeping a clean sheet in the first 45 minutes.

Instead the Danish champions doubled the lead just after the half-hour mark, when Larsson after slick short-passing provided a superb through-ball for Lukas Lerager to cooly slot the ball past thee helpless Nicolai Larsson.

FC Copenhagen - Silkeborg - Player ratings Flashare

And just four minutes later, with 38 minutes gone on clock, Jakob Neestrup's side seemed to put the game effectively out of reach, when Mohamed Elyounoussi curled a terrific free-kick into the top right hand corner past Larsen from the edge of the box to kick-start wild celebrations amongst the Copenhagen supporters.

Silkeborg head coach Kent Nielsen replaced Mads Freundlich with Alexander Simmelhack from the start of the second half to bring in some more attacking power.

But while you from the start of the second half would have expected Silkeborg to throw everything forward in search of a desperate lifeline, FC Copenhagen came closer to adding to the scoreboard than Silkeborg to reducing the deficit as Larsson twice were inches from scoring his second goal of the match.

The Swedish international striker actually did manage to get the ball in the net after 65 minutes but the goal was ruled offside much to the frustration of Larsson.

From then on, the game fizzled out a bit as Silkeborg didn't have enough attacking power to really threaten the Danish champions while FC Copenhagen in the end seemed content just to defend their comfortable lead.