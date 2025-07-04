Braga splash cash on 20-year-Ood Ivorian midfield gem

Portuguese outfit Braga have signed the 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder Mario Dorgeles from FC Nordsjaelland for around 10, 9 million Euros, which allegedly makes Dorgeles the most expensive player in Braga's history.

After 83 games and three goals, the Danish club now bids farewell to Ivorian midfielder Mario Dorgeles, who joined FCN from the Right to Dream academy at the age of 18 and went straight into the Superliga squad.

"Mario has gone from being a young talent to being an established player on our Superliga team, and especially in the spring, he was a profile in the qualification for the championship game and the matches there", says FCN football director Alexander Riget to the club's website.

"Now both we and Mario feel that the time is right for him to seek new challenges after three seasons with us, and at the same time, we have been compensated very well in the agreement with Braga."

"I have had to work hard during my time at FC Nordsjælland, and at times it has also been difficult for me, but I am happy that I am ending a season where I have been able to show what I stand for", says Dorgeles.

The deal with Braga, who finished fourth in Portugal, places Dorgeles among the 10 biggest transfers in FC Nordsjaelland's history.