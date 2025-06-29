Amorim eager to add Valentim to Man Utd staff

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants to add coach Acacio Valentim to his backroom team.

Record says Amorim has requested United chiefs move for Valentim, who is currently a free agent.

Amorim worked with Valentim at SC Braga, where he has just left this summer.

United's Portuguese manager is in need to add to his staff after the departure of Andreas Georgson last month.

Georgson was kept on after Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag, but has now just joined the team at Tottenham under new manager Thomas Frank.