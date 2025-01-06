Inter Milan captain Lautaro on Supercoppa collapse: We stopped playing

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez was left frustrated after their Supercoppa final collapse against AC Milan.

Lautaro struck as Inter jumped to a 2-0 lead before they collapsed after halftime to lose 3-2 in Riyadh on Monday night.

"The positive aspects are the first half, we had gone 2-0 up, but then Inter just stopped playing, didn’t have the same intensity we had until that moment and in these games you pay the price for that,” Lautaro told Sport Mediaset.

“I wouldn’t say Milan were hungrier, because we had a few more scoring opportunities with Frattesi, Denzel, Mkhitaryan and more. Incidents can change the course of the game, we didn’t deal with those moments well.

“We lost the match, I don’t know if it was deserved, but Milan certainly deserve credit for the fact they never gave up.

“It is difficult to explain what happened. The first thing I can think of is the tension, because we knew Milan’s best strength was the counter-attack and we didn’t have the right preventative marking, but also failed to take our chances to kill off the game."