Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera
Man Utd score late to claim point in four-goal thriller with Liverpool
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Both ourselves and AC Milan desperate to win Supercoppa

Inter Milan captain Lautaro on Supercoppa collapse: We stopped playing

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan captain Lautaro on Supercoppa collapse: We stopped playing
Inter Milan captain Lautaro on Supercoppa collapse: We stopped playingAction Plus
Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez was left frustrated after their Supercoppa final collapse against AC Milan.

Lautaro struck as Inter jumped to a 2-0 lead before they collapsed after halftime to lose 3-2 in Riyadh on Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"The positive aspects are the first half, we had gone 2-0 up, but then Inter just stopped playing, didn’t have the same intensity we had until that moment and in these games you pay the price for that,” Lautaro told Sport Mediaset.

“I wouldn’t say Milan were hungrier, because we had a few more scoring opportunities with Frattesi, Denzel, Mkhitaryan and more. Incidents can change the course of the game, we didn’t deal with those moments well.

“We lost the match, I don’t know if it was deserved, but Milan certainly deserve credit for the fact they never gave up.

“It is difficult to explain what happened. The first thing I can think of is the tension, because we knew Milan’s best strength was the counter-attack and we didn’t have the right preventative marking, but also failed to take our chances to kill off the game."

Mentions
Supercoppa PrimaveraSerie AMartinez LautaroInterAC Milan
Related Articles
AC Milan score last-minute winner to stun rivals Inter in Supercoppa final
Pioli talks Ibrahimovic, Conceicao at AC Milan
AC Milan coach Conceicao: We must be very intelligent facing Inter