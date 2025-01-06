Pioli talks Ibrahimovic, Conceicao at AC Milan

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli has urged AC Milan fans not to lose faith in the club.

Pioli will attend tonight's Supercoppa Italiana final between Inter Milan and new coach Sergio Conceicao's Milan.

He said of Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic this morning: "I believe that Zlatan is a very intelligent person, who has worked and will work to do the best for Milan.

"I knew him a lot as a player and little as a manager, last year I left shortly after, but I am sure that he will give his best. The expectations are very high, but often it is not said that if you do not win you are not doing well. He will make his mistakes, like everyone, but he will learn from them to always do better. If I were a Milan fan I would trust Zlatan."

On Conceicao, Pioli also said: "I met him two or three times, it's always difficult to play against him. At Porto he impressed me, I think he's a coach with clear ideas, I think he can do very well at Milan."

 

