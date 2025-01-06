AC Milan score last-minute winner to stun rivals Inter in Supercoppa final

AC Milan recovered from a two-goal deficit to defeat local rivals Inter Milan 3-2 in the Supercoppa Italiana final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Tammy Abraham’s last-gasp winner securing Sérgio Conceição his first silverware as the club’s manager in only his second game in charge.

A 2-0 victory over Atalanta BC in the semi-final last week put Inter on the brink of history, but they first had to get past their local rivals, who beat Juventus 2-1 to reach this stage in their first match under Sérgio Conceição.

During the opening period, though, the Nerazzurri were on top as their opponents continued to find their feet with a new boss at the helm.

Still, chances were at a premium, with Mehdi Taremi’s header wide from Nicolò Barella’s cross and a Mike Maignan save to deny a stinging Federico Dimarco drive the best openings for the hosts.

At the other end, Tijjani Reijnders almost found the bottom corner after creating some space in the box only to instead poke wide of the post.

The first half’s major talking point threatened to be an injury to Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who was forced off shortly after the hour mark to be replaced by Kristjan Asllani.

However, on the stroke of half-time, captain Lautaro Martínez gave Inter the lead following a quick move involving Dimarco, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Taremi. After receiving the ball in space in the box, the Argentine cut inside and buried into the corner, displaying the clinical finishing that has seen him become his side’s talisman over the years.

Conceding so close to the break would have dented Milan’s brittle confidence, and within 120 seconds of the restart, they were two behind.

A stunning pass from Stefan de Vrij split the Rossoneri’s defence to release Taremi, who kept his cool before slotting past Maignan.

Despite their inconsistencies this term, there is still plenty of talent in this Milan squad, and it didn’t take them long to reduce the deficit.

Rafael Leão’s run towards goal was illegally brought to a halt on the edge of the box, from where Théo Hernández fired a free-kick into the bottom corner.

An end-to-end game subsequently ensued, with Christian Pulisic heading straight at Yann Sommer from a dangerous position and Alessandro Bastoni blocking Reijnders’ effort from finding the back of the net as Milan began to look more dangerous.

Next to test Sommer was Álvaro Morata, and the Swiss goalkeeper needed to be at his agile best to claw the effort away from goal.

Slowly, Inter began to get the game under control once more as Maignan held Lautaro’s low attempt, but just as it seemed they had weathered the Milan storm, the game took another twist.

Pulisic was on the scoresheet in the win over Juve and netted a second in two matches here, striking into the bottom corner from around 10 yards out.

Denzel Dumfries had two fantastic opportunities to snatch the victory for Inter, and those wasted chances proved crucial as Milan struck at the death through Abraham, who tapped Leão’s pass into an empty net.

After a mixed 2024, Milan have started 2025 in the best possible manner, and can now boast bragging rights over their neighbours after winning the last two meetings. Inter, meanwhile, will be bitterly disappointed to lose in such fashion, especially when the trophy appeared to be theirs.