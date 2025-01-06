AC Milan coach Conceicao: We must be very intelligent facing Inter

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao says Monday night's Supercoppa Italiania final against Inter Milan will be important for the players.

Milan meet Inter in Riyadh as underdogs and Conceicao says the experience will be very important for his new team.

He said, "Milan is a great club that is used to these games. But this moment, this final is important for the boys. Beating Juve, starting at a disadvantage, a first half that wasn't very good, playing a second half with the personality that we had was very important.

“The approach we have to have to this match must be very intelligent. We must not forget that we have one day less rest than them. They are a very experienced team with a coach who has been coaching them for several years, they have even won. We must have an intelligent approach, know what to do.

"At the end of the games, whether we win or lose, you will not see me looking for excuses like that. But it is reality. And we must look at it with simplicity, humility and know what we must do tactically. Everyone will have to go to the maximum, to their limits, for the good of the team and get to victory, which is the most important thing."

On facing Inter in a final, Conceicao also said: “We have to look at Inter with humility but not with fear, with a huge desire to get there and be competitive and win the match. It's a final, whether it's more or less beautiful, you have to win."