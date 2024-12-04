Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Besiktas tumble out of title race as rivals pull away

A dramatic weekend of Super Lig action saw Besiktas all but rule themselves out of the title race, as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce pulled away at the top of the table

It has been an absolutely horrid month for Besiktas. Since October 28th, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men have accumulated just one point out of a possible 12, and last weekend was a real low point.

It had started so well too. After nine minutes, Besiktas were already 2-0 up at home, but by the 91st minute, a young, exuberant, exciting Goztepe side had turned the game on its head in incredible fashion to claim a sensational 4-2 win.

And the fact of the matter is, Besiktas were completely outplayed. Goztepe looked hungrier, and were too sharp for their opponents at both ends of the pitch. As a result, they leapfrogged their opponents in the table, signalling what an impressive season they are having.

However, things are going badly wrong for Besiktas. For the first few weeks of the campaign, they looked like they may be the likeliest team to compete with Galatasaray. But they have totally fallen away, and now sit 13 points off the summit. It may be early days, but their race is run. They aren't hauling Galatasaray back.

Besiktas appointed Van Bronckhorst in the summer after the club finished a whopping 46 points off top last season. They backed the Dutchman and bought in a lot of players. The fact that they have fallen so far behind already is worrying, and if results don't pick up quickly, he could easily find himself out of the job.

One team who certainly aren't struggling are the two-time defending champions Galatasaray. A Michy Batshuayi goal from the bench was enough for Okan Buruk's men to seal a pretty edgy 1-0 win over newly-promoted Bodrumspor, and in the process, they made history.

After 12 games, Galatasaray have 11 wins and a draw, meaning no team in history has made a better start to a Super Lig campaign than them. They have been almost flawless in the league so far, and really should be 12 wins from 12 games if they hadn't thrown away a three-goal lead against Kasimpasa back in September.

It wasn't their best performance against Bodrum, and their opponents even hit the post in the dying embers of the match. But after the international break, Galatasaray will be pleased to have got back up and running quickly with three points.

Fenerbahce up for the fight

While Galatasaray are the massive favourite to make it three Super Lig titles in a row, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce showed that they are still certainly up for the fight.

They put in a fantastic performance to thump Kayserispor 6-2 on Saturday, with Oguz Aydin bagging a brace on his first league start for the club.

Fenerbahce had pipped Galatasaray to the signing of the highly-rated Oguz in the summer, but the winger has barely been able to get a look in under Mourinho. However, he finally had his chance on the weekend, and took it with both hands with a fine display.

Dusan Tadic, Youssef En-Nesyri, Filip Kostic and Sebastian Szymanski all also got on the scoresheet, meaning they are now pulling away in second place and five points behind Galatasaray.

As it has been for the past few seasons, it looks like it is going to be a two-horse race yet again. With the relentless pace Galatasaray are moving at, Fenerbahce cannot afford any more slip-ups, especially as their head-to-head record with Galatasaray isn't good after their 3-1 defeat at home to them earlier this season.

But the pair have separated themselves from the pack, and the title race is really getting moving now.

Super Lig standings Flashscore

Highlight of the Week

Former Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech would have been breathing a huge sigh of relief that Galatasaray hung on to win against Bodrum, as this chance could have really come back to bite him. It was harder to miss than score!

Team of the Week

Team of the Week Flashscore

Muhammed Chan is the player of the week for Trabzonspor, after registering a rare 10 out of 10 performance according to Flashscore's player ratings. Cham scored a hat-trick and picked up two assists as his side beat a dismal Adana Demirspor 5-0 - a side who are certainly facing relegation amidst financial issues and having picked up just two points this season.

Fenerbahce's front three also make the team, while Galatasaray duo Dries Mertens and Baris Alper Yilmaz also make the XI.