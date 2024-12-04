The Calcio Comment: The Vieira effect - a new dawn for Genoa?

One of the biggest surprises in Serie A this season was Genoa's decision to sack Alberto Gilardino, who had performed admirably prior to this campaign, and appoint Patrick Vieira as the new head coach of the "Grifone".

The move raised eyebrows, but Vieira has quickly begun to make his mark. Genoa’s first victory under Vieira came against Udinese, earning three crucial points that helped lift the team out of the relegation zone, at least temporarily. It was an encouraging performance, with Andrea Pinamonti standing out as one of the best players on the pitch, perhaps even emerging as the team’s new technical leader.

In just two games, Vieira has managed to transform the team, securing four points out of a possible six. His impact starts with a shift in attitude: Genoa now plays with greater courage and less passivity.

Tactical adjustments, such as pushing Alessandro Zanoli higher up the field, have proven fruitful. Zanoli has delivered two standout performances, first against Cagliari and then against Udinese, where he contributed a decisive assist, a cross that resulted in a goal after a surging run down the right flank.

As an offensively minded player, Zanoli’s skillset is being fully utilised under Vieira’s guidance, and his confidence on the pitch is growing visibly.

Another player flourishing under Vieira is Fabio Miretti. The coach has deployed Miretti and Zanoli as "wingers" in a 4-3-3 formation, a tweak that has significantly benefited the former Juventus player. Miretti, often used as a central midfielder in the past, appears to thrive on the wing. While he may lack blistering pace, his performances have markedly improved in this new role, showcasing his adaptability and technical prowess.

Vieira has also breathed new life into Pinamonti, a young striker long recognised for his talent but yet to fulfill his potential.

Despite his sharp finishing and natural goal-scoring instincts, frequent team changes and a lack of service in attack have hindered his development. Vieira may well be the coach who unlocks Pinamonti's best form, giving him the consistent opportunities and tactical support needed to succeed.

It’s worth noting that while early results are promising, caution is needed. A managerial change often sparks short-term enthusiasm, which can boost performances temporarily. However, Vieira’s immediate ability to revitalise players like Miretti, Zanoli, and Pinamonti is no small feat.

These three could form the backbone of Genoa’s resurgence this season and, potentially, the club's future, despite the fact that Miretti is only on loan and may return to Juventus next year.

On Saturday, Genoa faces Torino, another team desperate for points to distance itself from the threat of relegation. It promises to be a tense and critical match for both sides. Genoa, boosted by growing confidence and back-to-back positive results, enters with an edge in self-belief, a potential game-changer in tight contests like this.

Vieira seems to have found the key to unlocking Genoa’s potential, particularly by maximising the talents of his offensive trident. His early success deserves recognition. The challenge now is to maintain this momentum and continue building on these encouraging foundations. Well done, Patrick!

