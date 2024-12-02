FlashFocus: Future Chelsea prospect Estevao shining in Brazil

Estevao is a rising star that is ready to shine at the highest level of football

Tribalfootball.com partners Flashscore examine the exciting progress of Chelsea signing Estevao Willian in his final months as a Palmeiras player.

When Palmeiras sold striker Endrick to Real Madrid at the end of 2022, the Brazilian club's coaching staff didn't despair. That's because they knew they had a suitable replacement at the under-17 level. This season, Estevao has proved his bosses wrong - he might be even better than Endrick.

Advertisement Advertisement

Estevao arrived at Palmeiras in 2021, aged 13, already with the nickname 'Messinho'.

He earned the nickname at Cruzeiro, his first club, where he attracted so much attention that he surpassed Neymar and Rodrygo to become the youngest Brazilian to sign a contract with Nike.

Estevao is a rising star of Brazilian football Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

At just 15 years of age, the young striker had already won four important titles with Palmeiras and was one of the highlights of the U17 team that won the 2023 Sao Paulo Cup - the biggest youth tournament in the world.

His professional debut came in the final round of the 2023 Serie A season when he became the third youngest player (at 16 years and seven months) to wear the Palmeiras shirt - the record is still held by Endrick (16 years and two months).

A boy becomes a man

This year, Estevao not only quickly gained a foothold in Abel Ferreira's team, but also became the main cog in the Portuguese coach's scheme after Endrick's departure.

His first goal came in the Copa Libertadores against Liverpool of Uruguay in April. The following month, he played in Brazil's Serie A as a starter.

"I really think this player is unlike anything I've ever seen. A boy who defends, attacks and shows himself for the game," said the Palmeiras coach after the prodigy scored a stunning goal against Botafogo in the Copa do Brasil.

According to centre-back Branco, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994, Estevao "is the greatest Brazilian player since Neymar."

His first call-up to the Selecao in September was therefore no surprise. Estevao made his debut in the famous yellow jersey in a 1-0 win over Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers. At 17, he became the fifth youngest player in history to play for Brazil.

The winger rose through the ranks just in time to become a Brazilian champion at the age of 16 Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

According to an analysis by the CIES Institute released this week, the Verdao forward is the fourth most experienced U20 player this year across the world's top 60 leagues.

He has already clocked up 2,519 minutes played in 2024 - a figure close to that of Barcelona striker Lamine Yamal.

Better than Endrick?

When Endrick left in June 2024, Palmeiras fans found themselves shorn of a star player, but Estevao made them forget about the Real Madrid man within weeks.

While Endrick managed 21 goals and four assists in 82 games for Palmeiras, Estevao already has 14 goals and 10 assists in just 44 games.

Endrick (left) and Estevao played for the national team together for the first time in September CBF

Left-footed, Estevao stands out for his decisiveness on the right side of the attack - a position in which coach Abel Ferreira utilises him in the first team at Palmeiras. As well as being a good dribbler and always having the ball at his feet, he is two-footed.

Estevao is currently the top scorer in the Brazilian Serie A with 12 goals. The young winger is two games away from breaking a record - finishing the league as the youngest top scorer in the history of the Brazilian league.

He could also win the Brasileirao for the second time, given that Palmeiras are fighting neck and neck with Botafogo for the title .

This recent heat map shows Estevao's typical position at Palmeiras Opta by StatsPerform

Stamford Bridge is waiting

Chelsea won the battle with PSG and bought Estevao for around 61.5 million euros in June this year. The striker will only leave Verdao when he turns 18 and after the new FIFA Club World Cup in July 2025.

The Blues will be getting a gifted, brilliant player who is ready to play at the top level.

Est Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

On the other hand, even if they are now richer for losing him, Palmeiras won't be able to make up for the absence of one of the best players their academy has ever produced. For Estevao, the sky really is the limit.