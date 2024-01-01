Cardiff unhappy with price for Liverpool defender Phillips

Tribal Football
Cardiff unhappy with price for Liverpool defender PhillipsAction Plus
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips seems very unlikely to be able to secure a permanent move to Cardiff City.

The defender was on loan at the Wales-based club during the second half of last term.

However, WalesOnline states that he is not likely to sign for the long-term at Cardiff.

Liverpool are asking for a massive £8 million for a player who is not in the first team picture.

As a result, Cardiff are set to move on to other targets, as they do not have such funds.

There are other teams interested, including Ipswich Town and German side Mainz.

