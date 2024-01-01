Cardiff unhappy with price for Liverpool defender Phillips

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips seems very unlikely to be able to secure a permanent move to Cardiff City.

The defender was on loan at the Wales-based club during the second half of last term.

However, WalesOnline states that he is not likely to sign for the long-term at Cardiff.

Liverpool are asking for a massive £8 million for a player who is not in the first team picture.

As a result, Cardiff are set to move on to other targets, as they do not have such funds.

There are other teams interested, including Ipswich Town and German side Mainz.