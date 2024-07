West Ham eyeing move for Villarreal striker Sorloth

West Ham are eyeing a move for Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth.

AS says the Hammers are showing interest.

What is Sörloth's own attitude towards the future is not yet clear.

The Norway striker has a contract with Villarreal that runs until the summer of 2028 and a mooted buyout clause of €40m.

West Ham have also been linked with attacking targets Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) and Georges Mikautadze (FC Metz) this summer.