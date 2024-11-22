Mourinho sounds out Al Nassr ace Ronaldo about Fenerbahce move

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is attempting to persuade Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for his team.

The Turkish club are ambitious and do have the funds to pull off such a move in the summer.

According to reports in Turkey, Ronaldo may be tempted to move in the offseason.

He wants to play in the 2026 World Cup and knows a season in Europe would do him a lot of good.

Mourinho allegedly asked Ronaldo: "Are you happy there? There is talk that you want to leave.

"If you leave, would you like to come to Fenerbahce?"

The pair worked together at Real Madrid.

