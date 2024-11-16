Al Nassr star Ronaldo cools retirement talk

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has declared he has no plans to hang up the boots.

Ronaldo scored twice and completed a full 90 in Portugal's 5-1 Nations League rout of Poland.

He said, "I just want to enjoy it. A career-ending plan? If it happens, it happens, but maybe in one or two years, I don't know.

"I will soon be 40 years old, and I just want to enjoy it. If I'm motivated, I'll keep going.

"The day I am no longer motivated, I stop."